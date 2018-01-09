Police hold training camp for old city youth in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:44 am 1:45 am

Hyderabad: To motivate the youth of old city to join the police force, the South Zone police with support from Telangana State Skill Development Mission are conducting a free pre Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Police Constable (SCTPC) recruitment coaching camp.

The police, along with Telangana State Minority Finance Corporation, are also conducting a free Pre-Constable Recruitment Training and special coaching class for SSC minority students at 24 centres across South Zone.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner VV Srinivasa Rao on Monday inaugurated the pre SCTPC recruitment coaching camp and free coaching classes for SSC school dropouts at Minar Gardens beside Salarjung Museum. “It is a golden opportunity and should not be missed.

Experts from our police department will conduct the training. Aspirants will be trained for exams, and this is not being given anywhere outside,” Rao said, adding that the Telangana government will announce 3,000 police vacancies shortly.

Job aspirants from old city gathered in large numbers. Training will be provided to around 2,000 aspirants for four months with both indoor and outdoor classes. Charminar MLA Ahmed Pasha Quadri and other local leaders were also present.