Police insensitivity

The instances of extreme insensitivity and brutality on the part of public servants have a numbing impact on society. They lead to erosion of public faith in the institutions that are essentially meant to protect the people. The video footage of a police constable kicking a grief-stricken father whose young daughter committed suicide at a junior college hostel in Sangareddy district is very disturbing. It speaks volumes about how policemen tend to treat citizens in distress and how their callousness and foul language have come to be accepted as normal behaviour associated with the profession. Showing empathy in times of grief is the basic courtesy expected of the police but, more often than not, one comes across rude behaviour and unhelpful attitude from them. By virtue of their profession, policemen have a frequent public interface and, therefore, need to be sensitive to people’s grievances, fair and objective in discharging their duties. The Sangareddy district Superintendent of Police has suspended the constable, attached to Patancheru police station, who manhandled the victim’s father. The video clip of the policemen dragging the body freezer and beating the girl’s father for coming in the way had gone viral. If the unsavoury incident raises serious questions about inadequacies in police training and systemic failure in instilling the qualities of empathy and compassion among policemen, the student’s suicide exposes callousness of the management of the corporate junior college where the girl was an intermediate student.

It is a shame that a young student was compelled to take her life due to oppressive and mindless set of rules and regulations of the private college. Though the girl’s parents had earlier requested the management to allow them to take their sick daughter home, the permission was denied. Stringent action must be taken against the management for playing with the lives of students by imposing pointless restrictions and putting them through pressure cooker-kind of situations. In the name of securing ranks, these private colleges put students through brutally long study hours and punishing appraisal systems that make the learning process intimidating and suffocating. There has been a spate of student suicides in corporate colleges, which serve more as dingy prisons than academic spaces. Aided by publicity blitzkrieg, these institutions sell big dreams to students and parents alike. An expert committee headed by former Vice-Chairperson of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) M Neerada Reddy, which closely examined the reasons for student suicides, had termed the corporate colleges as ‘concentration camps’. The committee made several recommendations, including reducing study hours, setting up grievance boxes in colleges and uniform academic calendar. But, they are observed more in the breach than in the practice.

