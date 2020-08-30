Police intensify combing operations in Dahegaon

The police scanned the forests near Motlaguda, Kharji and many other villages situated on the banks of the river, following a tip

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Special police parties and Greyhounds intensified combing operations to nab the Maoists squad led by Mailarapu Bashkar alias Adellu in remote parts of Dahegaon mandal on the border of Telangana and Maharashtra on Sunday.

The police scanned the forests near Motlaguda, Kharji and many other villages situated on the banks of the river, following a tip. But, they could not trace the extremists. However, the presence of policemen tensed locals who did not venture outdoors for taking agriculture activities and other works, said a source.

It may be recalled that six members of a band of the banned outfit managed to escape from being caught by security forces in Tiryani mandal in July last. A total of 20 special parties consisting of personnel belonging to the Central Reserve Police Force, Greyhounds and Armed Reserve wings began combing operations to chase out the ultras and for securing the borders of Telangana and Maharashtra.

On Sunday, police released a list of sympathisers of outlawed Maoists and warned that stern action would be taken against those who provide shelter, food and any form of support to the extremists.

