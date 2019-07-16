Police intervenes in DJS camp in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: A ‘self-defense martial arts’ training camp organized by the Darsgah Jihado Shahadat (DJS) at Ujala Shah playground in Saidabad has run into rough weather with the police intervening.

The DJS on July 11 started a 20-day special training camp in martial arts for Muslim youth. The organizers had announced that they were organizing the camp in view of the lynching of Muslims across the country and the need of the hour was to learn martial arts to defend themselves from mob attacks.

After a video of the training camp went viral, the police inquired into the activity at the ground. The police came to know that DJS was organizing the training camp for the last several years at the Eidgah Ujale Shah grounds.

On Tuesday evening, a large contingent of police was placed at the camp site and waited for the DJS activists organizing the camp to inquire about the permission for organizing the camp at the playground. Till reports last came in, the police were discussing about the issue with the Darsgah Jihado Shahadat president Abdul Majid at the local police station.

