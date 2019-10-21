Police job full of challenges: Khammam Collector

By | Published: 11:45 pm

Khammam: Police Commemoration Day was observed across erstwhile Khammam district on Monday marking the conclusion of Police Commemoration Week.

Smruti Parades were conducted at Kothagudem and Khammam district headquarters paying homage to police personnel died in the line of duty. The parades were also conducted at CRPF camps at Gangaram in Khammam and at Cherla in Kothagudem district.

District Collector RV Karnan who took part in Smruti Parade at Police Parade Grounds in Khammam stated that police service was full of challenges and large number of police sacrifice their lives protecting law and order. Everyone in the society have to remember their sacrifices, which helps the citizens live freely and peacefully, Karnan said while assuring all possible measures to address the problems of families of police martyrs in the district.

Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqubal explained the importance of Police Commemoration Day tracing back its history. He said the Khammam police were at top in people-friendly policing and received appreciation from the DGP.

MLAs S Venkata Veeraiah and Ramulu Naik, senior police officials were also present at the programme.

At Kothagudem, Smruti Parade was conducted at Police Headquarters at Hemachandrapuram where the police presented guard of honour to Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt. Addressing the gathering he appealed to the police personnel to draw inspiration from the police martyrs.

Joint Collector K Venkateswarlu who took part in the parade lauded the contribution of police personnel towards maintenance of law and order in the society. One should remember the and pay tributes to police martyrs he said.