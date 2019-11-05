Police-lawyer clash: Delhi Police personnel protest assault on policemen 

By | Published: 12:55 pm 1:13 pm

New Delhi: Hundreds of police personnel gathered outside the police headquarters here on Tuesday to protest the assault on policemen following a clash with lawyers.

Several policemen holding placards that read “We are human in police uniforms” and “Protectors Need Protection” were outside the police headquarters at ITO and urged their seniors to stand with them to save the honour of the uniform.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal assured the protesting policemen that their concerns would be addressed. “Your concerns and anger have been conveyed to senior officials and I want to assure you that your protest here will not go unsuccessful,” Singhal said.

An on-duty policeman was thrashed by advocates outside the Saket Court on Monday. In a video of the purported incident, lawyers were seen beating up the policeman who was riding a bike. One of the lawyer was also seen slapping the policeman.

When the policeman was leaving the spot, the lawyer also hit his bike with his helmet. Lawyers and police clashed at the Tis Hazari Court complex here on Saturday during which at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured while many vehicles vandalised or set on fire, according to officials.