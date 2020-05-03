Police officer killed in accident in Nalgonda

By | Published: 12:32 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: A Reserve Police Inspector Vankdothu Karnudu(36) died in a road accident on National Highway-165 near Kandhigaddathanda of Alair mandal in the district on Sunday morning.

The road accident took place at 6.30 am when Bolero vehicle turned turtle after one of its tyres was busted. He was going to Hyderabad from Warangal in the vehicle with self-driving. He has received serious injuries on his head in the road accident. He died while undergoing treatment in Area hospital at Jangaon after shifting him by ambulance.

His native place was Avuru village of Gudur mandal in Mahaboobad dist. He was recruited as civil constable in the year 2009 and got promoted as Reserve Sub-Inspector in 2014. After getting promotion as Reserve Inspector in 2019, he was posted at Police Training Centre at Warangal.

Alair police filed a case and taken up investigation.

