Police organise job mela for tribals in Nirmal

By | Published: 6:53 pm

Nirmal: Nirmal police organised a mega job mela to provide employment opportunities for the jobless youngsters of remote tribal habitations at Pembi mandal centre on Wednesday. Around 300 candidates including 100 girls took part in the placement drive which saw participation of two companies from Hyderabad. Superintendent of Police C Shashidhar Raju was the chief guest at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Shashidhar Raju motivated participants by delivering thought-provoking speech, citing stories of achievers and inspiring tales. He underlined the need to follow time management. He said that one could achieve higher goals if he or she is determined and show perseverance towards their ambition. He suggested the candidates to focus on building a stable career and to bring recognition to parents.

The Superintendent lauded Khanapur Inspector Jayaram Naik and Pembi Sub-Inspector P Bhavani for coming forward to conduct the job mela for youngsters belonging to the most interior part of the district which is still deprived of transportation and connectivity.

Bhavani told ‘Telangana Today’ that the unemployed youth residing in Domdari, Gummena, Menglapur, Thatiguda, Rajura, Babapur, Itikyala, Pulgampandri, Pasupula and some other tribal habitations had taken part in the drive and the participants would be handed over letter of appointment soon. He added that the participants were fed and provided with transportation facility.

Nirmal DSP D Upender Reddy, Khanapur Inspector Jayaram, CCS Inspector Y Ramesh Babu, Special Branch Inspector B Venkatesh and many other police officers were present.

