Peddapalli police to geo-tag criminals

Peddapalli: Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy said comprehensive details of criminals across the State would be geo-tagged. Informing that the process would start from Thursday, DGP appealed to the people to cooperate with the Police Department.

DGP visited Ramagundam Police Commissionerate at Godavarikhani and conducted a review meeting with officers of Commissionerate at NTPC on Wednesday.

Reddy said there was an opinion that law and order problems would become a big challenge if separate Telangana State was formed. However, the opinion had been changed following the State government’s policies and working style of the Police Department, he said.

Telangana police stood first in the country, he said and asked police personnel to continue with their endeavour in the future. Stating that State government was giving much priority to police, he advised his subordinates to sharpen their skills.

In order to win people, friendly policing system was being implemented in the State, he said and advised police personnel to treat people with respect and win their respect. People were ultimate bosses as they elect the government which appointed police personnel.

Safety of the public was primary objective of police, he said. It was the responsibility of the police to provide better services. Having clarity in their duties, police should go ahead with team work, he added.

Stating that a closed circuit camera was equal to 100 police personnel, DGP advised the police personnel to utilise modern technology to prevent crime and speed up investigation process.

Earlier, Reddy examined the plan of new building of Ramagundam Commissionerate office. Upon his arrival, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Karimnagar range, Pramod Kumar, Commissioner of Police Vikram Jeet Duggal received the DGP. IG, North Zone, Y Nagireddy and others participated in the meeting.