Police personnel to receive medals in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:15 am

Hyderabad: As many as 418 police personnel including three Additional Director-Generals of Police (ADGsP) will receive medals at a function to be organised at Ravindra Bharathi here on Wednesday at 5 pm.

A press release here on Tuesday said 122 police personnel will get President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG), President Police Medal (PPM) and Indian Police Medal (IPM). Three ADGsP – C V Anand, Jitender and Sandeep Shandilya were among those who will receive PPM.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali will present the medals that were announced by the Central and State government from the years 2014 to 2020. The Centre has announced PPMG, PPM and IPM medals to the police personnel while the State government has announced Telangana State Police Sarvonnatha Pathakam, Telangana State Police Mahonnatha Seva Pathakam, Telangana State Police Shourya Pathakam and Telangana State Police Uttama Seva Pathakam.

Apart from three ADGsP, two Inspector-Generals of Police (IGs), three each Deputy Inspector-Generals of Police (DIGs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs), 10 non-cadre SPs and Commandants, 29 Additional SPs, 53 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSsP), 48 Circle Inspectors, 59 Sub-Inspectors, 76 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 87 head constables and 47 police constables will receive medals.

