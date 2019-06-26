‘Police Praja Darbar’ gets good response in Mahabubnagar

By | Published: 10:24 pm

Mahabubnagar: Consuming alcohol and cannabis in the open in rural towns and in open spaces across the district were the main grievances reported by the people of Mahabubnagar district, who took part in ‘Police Praja Darbaar’ held at the District Police Parade Grounds on Wednesday.

Many people irrespective of their age, have been found drinking by the roadside, inside premises of schools, parks, temples and other locations across the district. The participants got an opportunity to bring it to the notice of District SP Rema Rajeshwari that drug addiction had penetrated rural areas on a massive scale. Several instances were cited locals, where irrigation tanks which used to be local tourist spots, had become open-air bars.

People complained about mob violence, eve-teasing by auto-drivers who prey upon young female passengers, unending traffic problem, effect of cricket-betting on youth and their families, parking problems, chain-snatching and so on.

Padmaja Yadav, Councillor of Ward 21, had brought to the notice of Police Department, that people were not only consuming alcohol in her ward, but were also throwing stones at houses in her locality and damaging vehicles as well.

Cases of theft have been on the rise, said some of the participants. M Sailu Goud, president of Telangana Pensioners’ Association, said cases of thefts had become an everyday event in Lakshmi Nagar and requested for installation of CCTVs cameras in the colony. Most of the people present insisted on installation of CCTV cameras in their localities, which is not the job of Police Department.

Another issue highlighted was that of land encroachment, Shiva Naik, son of a retired police officer, said his father and some other senior police personnel had bought 3 acre land in Bandameedipally on the outskirts of Mahabubnagar town. However, people grabbed that land claiming they had political support. Similar complaints were heard from retired government employees, whose children had bought land in Mahabubnagar, but were allegedly grabbed.

Rajeshwari, who patiently listened to all the grievances, said the idea of holding ‘Praja Darbaar’ was to achieve ‘Uniform Service Delivery’ across all police stations of Telangana, as envisioned by DGP Mahender Reddy.

She stressed that using ‘100’ number was crucial in preventing crime, as there has been an overhaul of the number due to the constant monitoring of the call-system by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and higher-ups in the Police Department, who had made the system more accountable.

She said the objective of the effort was to achieve ‘safe colony, safe village and safe society’ across Telangana, which would be possible only with the participation of the people.

Mahabubnagar DSP Bhaskar said Police Department was friendly with law-abiding citizens and would play rough with criminals. District ASP Venkateswarlu reiterated that the idea was to get to a situation where anybody going to any police station across the State, would get the same treatment and ‘Praja Darbaar’ would be continuously held from now on.

During the event, demonstrations were given on sophisticated gadgets used by the Police Department to curtail crimes, which included speed laser guns, mobile service check device, live scanner, finger print kit, cell phone tracker, body warm camera, fake currency detector, breath analyser and various types of CCTV cameras.

