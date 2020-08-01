Police probes into thrashing of woman by sorcerer in Mancherial

By | Published: 7:57 pm

Mancherial: A team of police officials, led by Jaipur Assistant Commissioner of Police G Narender has begun a probe into the thrashing of a woman by a sorcerer belonging to Karimnagar.

In a press statement issued here on Saturday, Narender said that the woman’s husband and his family members would be taken into custody as part of the investigations. Jaipur police are carrying out a comprehensive probe into the incident and the team will be sent to Karimnagar district soon. Action would be taken against the culprits as per the law, he stated.

The victim was identified as Kandukuri Rajitha, a lactating woman and wife of Segyam Mallesh, a native Kundaram village in Jaipur mandal. She fell unconscious after allegedly being thrashed by Dongala Shyam, a self-proclaimed sorcerer of Shayampet in Karimnagar’s Jammikunta mandal for behaving abnormally.

The incident came to light when she was admitted to Pratima Institute of Medical Sciences of Karimnagar on Saturday. Shyam was already arrested for his role in the brutal assault.

