Police probing all angles in Kanchanbagh double murder

By | Published: 1:03 am

Hyderabad: The Kanchanbagh police are seeking custody of Syeda Farhath Begum, the woman who allegedly killed her son and daughter – both teenagers – after injecting them with insulin, as they were asleep, and then by standing on their necks.

Farhath Begum was arrested on Friday for killing Neha Jabeen (15) and Abdul Aziz (14) on last Saturday. Initially, the police had registered a case of suspicious death but after getting the postmortem examination report and subsequent questioning, the mother was arrested for the shocking murder.

Though initial investigation indicated that Farhath Begum, who was suffering from some chronic illness, killed her children fearing their father would not take care of them after her death, this is yet to be confirmed by the police.

“On Saturday, Farhath Begum offered some sleeping pills to her children, saying she brought it from a ‘baba’ to ensure they were safe from seasonal ailments. After the children fell asleep, she injected five doses of insulin to each one of them. Later, she stood on their necks till they died of suffocation,” said J Venkat Reddy, Station House Officer (Kanchanbagh).

Farhath Begum, according to the police, regularly gave insulin to her mother who was a diabetic patient. On October 25, she brought several bottles of insulin from a medical store. “The next day, after her husband went for work, she offered the children sleeping pills before injecting insulin and killing them,” the Inspector said.

The suspect, the family members told the police, was not keeping well for the last few weeks and appeared worried about the future of her children.

“The family members informed she had shared it with a few of her relatives but did not disclose her intentions to kill the children,” said Venkat Reddy.

The police are preparing to file a petition before the court for custody of the woman to gather more information about the motive. “She is very disturbed after the incident and has not divulged much information,” the police official said.

