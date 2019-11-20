Police raid NIT-Warangal hostels in search of drugs

By | Published: 8:58 pm

Warangal Urban: A special drive to check on the use of ganja, drugs or other prohibited substances, was carried out by the Police Commissionerate Task Force and Excise personnel of the Kazipet station along with the local police and security personnel of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, on the intervening night of November 19 and 20 in some hostels of the campus here. However, no suspicious material or substance was found during the raids.

It may be noted that during the routine check of hostel rooms by the security personnel, traces of consumption of ganja by some students was noticed in one of the rooms of 1.8K hostel on the intervening night of October 26 and 27. Subsequently, a detailed inquiry was conducted and it was found that 12 students were under the influence of drugs. Fearing action, one of the students, who was the main accused, had himself opted to get out of the institute by taking Transfer Certificate (TC).

It is said that the students, who consumed ganja, got admissions into the institute under Direct Admission of Students Abroad (DASA) scheme being implemented by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, for admissions to premier institutions in India.

“The Disciplinary Committee took note of the incident and during the inquiry, the students had confessed to have consumed small quantities of ganja for the first time. The report of the Disciplinary Committee has since been received and a final decision to impose stringent penalty on the students responsible will be taken shortly,” said S Goverdhan Rao, Registrar of NIT, in a press note released on Tuesday.

It is also informed that no ganja was seized from the hostel or on the campus premises during the inspection in October. When contacted, Dean (Students Affairs), Prof L Ramgopal Reddy said that they were taking all steps to curb the consumption of the drugs, narcotic and prohibited substances by students.

