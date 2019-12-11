Police ready to extend all support to women: V Satyanarayana

By | Published: 12:45 am

Mancherial: Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana promised that police would extend all support to women whenever they report any crime on Dial 100 service.

He was participating in an awareness programme on ‘Responsibility of police–Safety of women’ held in Mandamarri town on Tuesday. The programme was hosted by Mandamarri police.

Nearly 5,000 women and girl students from villages under the limits or Mandamarri, Ramakrishnapur, Kasipet, Devapur, and Madaram police stations attended the event. Bellampalli ACP Rahman, Mandamarri Inspector A Mahesh, Sub Inspectors Shiva Kumar, Ramulu, Ravi Prasad, Devaiah, Manasa, members of Sakhi centre and Mandamarri ZPTC members were present.

Addressing the gathering, Satyanaryana told the participants that women could seek the help of the Dial 100 when they find themsleves in any kind of danger or in emergency situation or in case they fail to find transportation facility. He said he personally monitored the calls and police would reach the spot within 10 minutes in urban parts and in 20 minutes in rura parts.

“You don’t need to visit a police station. Policemen would reach you and render services. You can report crimes on Dial 112, 1090, 1091 and 182, apart from Dial 100 service. You can also share your problems on WhatsApp number 63039 23700 belonging to SHE team. Members of SHE teams are striving to ensure safety of women,” Satyanarayna said.

The IPS officer stated that 147 block spots (crime prone areas ) had been identified in both Mancherial and Peddapalli districts. Night patrolling had been intensified in thase spots. Recently ‘Operation Chabutra’ was carried out for preventing anti-social activities. SHE teams and police in mufti were being deployed near bus stands, important junctions and other public spaces, he added.

The Commissioner informed that 3,350 CCTV cameras were installed in Mancherial district with the help of local public representatives. He said Blue Colt and Patrol Cars were always ready to come to the rescue of women in danger. He said that karate and yoga would be taught to girls to ensure self-defense.

