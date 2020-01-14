Police Recruitment board to scan criminal records across Telangana 

By | Published: 11:56 pm

Hyderabad: One candidate was found to be involved in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case out of 16,000 selected police constables who will attend training at 28 centres across the State from January 17.

Some candidates were found to be involved in minor hurt cases while a few in attempt to murder cases and some in criminal intimidation cases. A senior police official said the technology procured by the Telangana State-Level Police Recruitment Board would help in detecting the candidates who were involved in criminal cases.

“If a candidate conceals information about the cases that were booked against him, then the Board will view it seriously,” the official said adding that a committee would look into the details of the candidates who were involved in the cases.

The verification of antecedents of every candidate would be carried out during the selection process only. The Board has completed recruitment of 16,000 constables in the category of civil, armed reserve, information technology and communications, drivers and mechanics in Police Transport Organization and Telangana State Special Police. The newly recruited constables will be attending training for nine months before joining their duty, the official said.

