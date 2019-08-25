Police say no to Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s padayatra

By | Published: 9:10 pm

Nalgonda: Superintendent of Police AV Ranganath on Sunday denied permission for a padayatra of Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy from Brahmina Vellemla reservoir in Nalgonda district to Jalasoudha, the Irrigation Department headquarters, in Hyderabad.

Venkat Reddy planned the ‘Udaya Samudram Brahmana Vellemla Lift Irrigation Project Sadhana Rythu Padayatra’ on August 26, demanding that the State government complete the Udhaya Samudram lift irrigation scheme.

The Superintendent of Police said the march would take place on the busy 36-km stretch of National Highway 65 on a Monday, which by virtue of being a working day, usually witnesses higher than normal vehicular traffic. On an average, 40,000 vehicles pass the stretch every day. The official also said Venkat Reddy previously organised marches without seeking permission, resulting in traffic disruption.

Meanwhile, Venkat Reddy said he will approach the High Court for permission, and announce a fresh date for the padayatra.

