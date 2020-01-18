Police search Osmania University professor’s home in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:59 am

Hyderabad: Police on Saturday conducted searches in the house of Osmania University Assistant professor Dr. Kasim.

Gajwel police have been conducting searches in the house in the staff quarters on the campus for about five hours.

Sources said the search was in connection with alleged links of the professor with Maoists.

Earlier, a case was booked against Kasim in Mulugu police station.

Tension prevailed on the campus with several students carrying out a protest rally.

The Osmania university police reached the spot and are controlling the situation.

