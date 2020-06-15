Police seize 100 quintals PDS rice in Nizamabad

By | Published: 8:22 pm

Nizamabad: Nizamabad Commissionerate police conducted raids on PDS rice purchasers and seized 100 quintals of rice at Dichpally, Nizamabad Rural, Fifth town police station limits of Commissionerate.

According to the orders of Nizamabad police commissioner Karthikeya, Nizamabad Taskforce police conducted raids in various police station limits under supervision of Taskforce CI Shakir Ali.

At the occasion police seized 100 quintals of PDS rice which were purchased from people, 4 auto rickshaws and weighing machine from them. Later rice and auto rickshaws were handed over to the concerned police stations.

