Police seize 1250 kg of Chloral Hydrate in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: Narcotics prevention wing of police seized Chloral Hydrate (CH) weighing nearly 1250 kg , while it was being shifted to an auto rickshaws near Madhavnagar. The contraband, whose estimated value is around Rs 3 crore was being illegally transported from Gujarat, it was said.

Chloral Hydrate is used in adulteration of toddy.

On the credible information, narcotics police followed the truck from Hyderabad on Thursday night and intimated the Nizamabad police about illegal transportation of Chloral Hydrate.

On the basis of information, Nizamabad police seized the truck at Madhav Nagar village near Nizamabad. The contraband was concealed underneath cable wire bundles.

Police seized Chloral Hydrate, packed in 50 bags, two lorries, car, an autorickshaw and a bike.

The truck driver and cleaner were arrested.

