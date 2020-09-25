Police seize 141.5 quintals PDS rice in Nizamabad

By | Published: 8:30 pm

Nizamabad: The Nizamabad task force police conducted raids and seized 141.5 quintals PDS rice, along with a truck in the district on Friday. The authorities seized the truck at Satapoor gate of Yedapalli mandal. It was on its way from Jagtial to Maharashtra. Civil supplies and Task force police handed over the truck to the Yedapally police for further investigation.

