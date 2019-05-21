Police seize 75 motorbikes, 6 autos in Nirmal

By | Published: 8:22 pm

Nirmal: As many as 75 motor bikes, six auto-rickshaws, a tractor, van and liquor bottles worth Rs 3,000 were seized by cops during a cordon and search operation held at Edbid village in Mudhole mandal on Tuesday early morning. The policemen were led by Superintendent of Police C Shashidhar Raju.

Shashidhar Raju said the bikes, autorickshaws and tractor were seized when their owners failed to produce relevant documents of ownership at the time of the operation. The vehicles would be returned to them if they show the documents. The operation was conducted for preventing entry of anti-social elements and as part of protecting law and order.

Bhainsa DSP Rajesh Balla, Mudhole Inspector D Srinivas and around 100 policemen of different ranks belonging to Mudhole circle and neighbouring police stations took part in the drill held from 5 am to 7 am.