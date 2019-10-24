Police seize 78 bags of gutka packets, one held in Nirmal

By | Published: 7:53 pm

Nirmal: Soan police on Thursday seized a van carrying 78 bags containing prohibited gutka packets, during a vehicle check and arrested a person after seizing the vehicle.

The value of the seized property was assessed to be Rs 30 lakh. Soan Sub-Inspector K Ravinder said that the accused was Ansar Pasha, driver of the vehicle and Shaboddin, the owner of the van, both belonging to Karnataka.

During the course of investigation, Pasha confessed to shipping the bags to Nirmal and Adilabad district for earning quick money, following instructions of Shaboddin. He revealed that he was assigned the task by the owner of the vehicle. He admitted that the material was going to be delivered to several persons in the two districts who in turn sell it to merchants.

Superintendent of Police C Shashidhar Raju commended Soan Inspector L Jeevan Reddy, Ravinder and their team members D Shankar, Jameer, Manoj, Sanjay, Dayakar, Sai Kumar and Kaleem. He complimented ASP Dakshina Murthy and Nirmal DSP D Upender Reddy for monitoring the case.

On October 10, Gudihathnoor police seized large quantities of banned gutka packets, filled in 150 gunny bags, being shipped in a container.

The value of the property was calculated to be Rs 50 lakh. Six persons were booked and one of them was taken into custody for allegedly involving in the offence.

Nirmal cops seized banned gutka packets when it was being transported from Pondicherry to Kolkata, at a check post in Soan mandal on May 24. The value of the product is assessed to be Rs 12.40 lakh.

