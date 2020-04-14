Police seize Rs 8 lakh worth liquor in Warangal

By | Published: 8:01 pm

Warangal Urban/Rural: Police have raided a house at Madikonda on the outskirts of Warangal city and seized Rs eight lakh worth liquor stacked illegally and booked a case against one Kanakala Sampath Reddy and six others who brought the liquor in a DCM van from Singam Wines shop, Dharmasagar, in the wee hours of Tuesday. Meanwhile, Narsampet police have also taken two persons into custody when the duo tried to shift the liquor from Srinivasa Wines in the wee hours of Tuesday. The duo were identified as Raj Kumar and Ravi, owners of the Srinivasa Wines, and residents of Karimabad, Warangal.

It is said that the duo posing themselves as the policemen by pasting a ‘police’ sticker on car went to Narsampet town on Monday night and tried to load the liquor in the car to shift it to Warangal to sell in the black market. It is alleged that several wine shop owners are opening the seal or entering the shop from the back door, and selling the liquor in the black market at exorbitant prices. Learning about this, the Excise officials are again sealing the shops and taking possession of the keys from the owners to check the selling of the liquor in black market.

Meanwhile, the Excise officials have also intensified steps to check ‘illegally distilled’ (ID) liquor, popularly known as ‘Gudumba’ brewing in the erstwhile Warangal district. Following the closure of the wine shops, bar and restaurants due to lockdown imposed by the government, some people have begun manufacturing of the ID liquor. The Excise and Enforcement has arrested a total of 95 persons by registering 114 cases for brewing the ID liquor from March 22 to April 13. They have also seized 36 belt shops. They also destroyed 6,000 litres of the jaggery wash besides seizing 400 kgs of jaggery and 70 kgs of alum.

