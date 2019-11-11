Police seized 100 kgs ganja in Kothagudem

By | Published: 5:26 pm

Kothagudem: Bhadrachalam police have seized huge quantity of dry ganja being transported in two cars on Monday.

The town Inspector of Police Vinod Reddy informed the press that the police have found nearly 100 kilograms ganja worth around Rs 15 lakhs.

Five persons were arrested and booked in connection with the case, he said. The car was intercepted during regular vehicle checking drives.

