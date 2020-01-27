Police send Bhim Army’s Chandrasekhar Azad back from Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:08 am

Hyderabad: Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad, who planned to participate in anti-CAA meetings in the city and who got detained by the police as a preventive measure on Sunday, was put on a flight to New Delhi on Monday morning.

Azad was detained by the police on Sunday afternoon from a hotel in Habeebnagar area of the city. After his detention, he was shifted to Bolaram police station and later taken to the RGI Airport and asked to leave. Azad took a morning flight and left.

Azad had come to the city to participate in a series of protest meetings against CAA, NPR and NRC scheduled on Sunday and Monday.

On Sunday afternoon, Azad was scheduled to address a meeting at Crystal Garden function hall at Mehdipatnam organised by the All India Dalit Muslim Adivasi Progressive Front at 3 p.m.

Several persons who had come to the venue were bundled into police vans and shifted to other police stations. The police had rejected the permission for the programme at Crystal Garden and ACP Asifnagar RG Siva Maruthi said the event did not have any permission and that the organisers were informed about it.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter