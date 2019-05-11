Police to setup traffic advisory committees in Nalgonda

By | Published: 8:39 pm

Nalgonda: Superintendent of Police AV Ranganath on Saturday said that traffic advisory committees would be formed with members from civil society and officials of different department, to find solutions to traffic issues faced by the people of the district.

Speaking at a meeting organised with officials of R&B, TSRTC, Electricity Department and representatives of Auto Drivers Unions, here, he said suggestions would be sought from Traffic Advisory Committees by conducting a meeting every month.

Stating that imposing penalties on those violating traffic rules would only help in regulating the traffic, he said and added that creating awareness among the public on traffic rules would help in a great way.

People should also be educated on how to park vehicles in a proper way at the public places that would help in avoiding traffic problems. He said a meeting would be conducted with managements of commercial complexes and business establishments, so that their customers would park vehicles in an orderly fashion.

He instructed police officials to take measures to set up caution boards at required points in the district. Police officials have been directed to submit a report by identifying parking places and one-way routes to avoid traffic congestion. Special road safety measures would be taken up in the school zones to avoid accidents, he added.