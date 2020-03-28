Police show their human side, reach out to the needy in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:53 pm 11:54 pm

Hyderabad: The men in khakhi, who are drawing flak from several quarters for their ‘lathi drill’, are showing their human side too.

The Rachakonda Police are reaching out to people who are in need of assistance for travelling on medical emergencies, who have run out of essential commodities or need passes for travel.

Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, Commissioner, Rachakonda said the police were receiving many calls from people stranded due to the lockdown and all efforts were being made to help them.

He cited an example wherein a woman from ECIL area called up the police and sought help in arranging medicine for her father who was suffering from a kidney ailment.

“Immediately, we sent the vehicle of a traffic official and arranged the medicine from NIMS in Punjagutta. It was handed over to the woman at her doorstep,” he said.

The Rachakonda police are also making arrangements with the help of NGOs to distribute essential commodities to migrant workers and daily wage earners.

“Around 4,000 migrant workers stay in Rachakonda. They work in brick kilns and construction sites. All arrangements are made for supplying them food,” said the Commissioner.

Recently the police arranged food supplies for 200 members from West Bengal after receiving a distress call. The workers were staying in Pahadishareef police station area. In another case, the police reached out to 112 members of the transgender community and distributed essential commodities.

The police have also started a ‘Corona call centre’ to help people in distress. People can reach out to the police on 94906-17234.

