Police speed up probe into Congress leader Boddupally Srinivas’s murder

By | Published: 1:17 am

Nalgonda: By taking the five main accused into the custody with court permission, the police were investigating the murder of the Congress leader Boddupally Srinivas into all angles including the allegations levelled by the Congress leaders.

The police were grilling the accused Chinthakuntla Ram Babu, Mandra Mallesh, Alvala Sathish, Bashipaka Durgaiah and Kathula Kalyan Samrat on the sequence of the incidents taken place before and after the murder of the Congress leader.

According to the sources, the police also questioned Vemula Sudheer, who was facing an allegation that the accused had made phone calls to him before and after killing the Congress leader.