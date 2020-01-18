Police stall draws attention at Numaish

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: The ‘police stall’ set up at Numaish to educate the public on the traffic rules and make them aware of the technology being used by the department for effective policing is pulling in the crowds.

The stall which virtually looks like a regular road has informative posters fixed on every side, a cycle path with replicas of electric traffic signals and footpath and a live demonstration of how CCTV cameras and body-worn cameras function is grabbing the attention of visitors.

Talking about the initiative, Md Azam, Superintendent of Police (Traffic) said, “We have been setting-up this stall for the past seven years at Numaish. It’s a good way to engage with the community and talk about traffic etiquette.

Since Numaish is a favorite spot of the year for Hyderabadis and lakhs of people visit every day, we expect at least a little change in people through this initiative. The response we are receiving this year is outstanding so far and around 500 people visit the stall every day.”

Owing to recurrent road accidents happening in the city in recent times, most of the visitors enquire about how to keep themselves safe while riding and the basic rules they need to follow. Surprisingly, the stall has also managed to engage children’s attention. They are given an option to cycle through the supposed road by simultaneously getting educated about rules.

“These days’ children aren’t much informed about roads, traffic, signals, and exactly how and where we need to cross the road safely. Even schools don’t much focus on this aspect. This initiative by our police department was much-needed,” says Aparna Lakshmi, the mother of a 10-year-old child and one of the visitors of the stall. The stall also has Bharosa Centre for women, a one-stop centre to resolve problems faced by women and children.

