Police take several ND leaders into custody in Kothagudem

By | Published: 8:55 pm

Kothagudem: Tension prevailed at the district headquarters on Thursday when the police took several leaders of CPI(ML) New Democracy (ND) into custody at different places while they were on their way to pay homage to slain naxal Punam Lingaiah alias Linganna.

The postmortem of Linganna was conducted amid tight security at the District Government Hospital here. However, in the wake of a reported order by the High Court, the police are making arrangements for a second postmortem.

It is learnt that leaders of New Democracy and human rights activists filed a petition before the High Court seeking re-postmortem of Linganna’s body. The court directed the State government to ensure re-postmortem in the presence of experts and to submit the report in a sealed cover, the party leaders claimed.

The party leaders also claimed that the court directed the government to submit the report by Aug 5 and to file a counter with full details on the Gundala encounter. Re-postmortem might be conducted at Gandhi or Hospital in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the police imposed restrictions under Section 144 in Gundala mandal in the district to prevent untoward incidents. New Democracy (Chandranna faction) leaders S Venkateswar Rao, Mukthar Pasha, New Democracy (Royala faction) leaders DV Krishna, Ramakka, SL Padma and V Padma were among those taken into custody.

Former MLAs Gummadi Narsaiah and K Sambasiva Rao, Left wing leaders P Ranga Rao, Sabir Pasha and others visited the government hospital to pay homage to the killed naxal.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter