Police to crack down on whitener sale in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: A few recent instances of whitener addicts attacking people on the roads without any provocation and injuring them has prompted the City Police to train their guns on the addicts and suppliers of whitener and other similar substances.

As a prelude to the crackdown, the Special Branch of the City Police is collecting information on sale points of such substances in the city. It has become clear from preliminary probes that there are certain shops that sell whiteners and substances, including adhesives and gels, to those who sniff them to get high.

The Special Branch came into the picture after City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar issued instructions to constitute a special team to stop the nuisance by whitener abusers.

“A team is gathering information on the sale points. Basing on the leads, other enforcement teams will take the operation to the next level,” Anjani Kumar said.

Citing previous instances of trouble by whitener addicts at Habeebnagar, Falaknuma, Nampally, Chandrayangutta and Charminar, the police recently held a meeting with stationery store owners.

“The shopkeepers were asked to be cautious while selling such substances to people. Several youngsters are using it to get high,” a police official pointed out, adding that though whitener fluid, also known as correction fluid, was generally used in offices, the misuse was high nowadays.

“It was used more when typewriters were used in offices for administrative purpose. But still, there is a high demand for it,” the official said.

The police had come to know that some small kiosks and shops are selling them for small profits. The Commissioner’s Task Force teams, along with the local police, have been directed by the Commissioner to not only apprehend local sellers but also wholesalers who are supplying it to smaller merchants.

