Police top brass cut cakes, welcome New Year in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: The New Year was welcomed by the police personnel with cutting cake at the commissionerates and also at the police stations on Tuesday night. Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy, along with senior officials, cut the cake at Police Officers Mess at Masab Tank and extended his greetings. The officials in the tri-commissionerate’s of Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad too welcomed the New Year with citizens at various places on Tuesday night.

Cyberabad Commissioner V C Sajjanar, accompanied by the police officials visited Cyber Towers junction in Madhapur. As the official disembarked from his official vehicle, the crowd cheered him and shouted ‘Singham’ and ‘Super Cop’. The police had tough time controlling the people who tried to rush towards Sajjanar to take a selfie with him.

Hyderabad Commissioner Anjani Kumar cut the cake at Necklace Road and Charminar among other places on the occasion of New Year. He was accompanied by other police officials and general public. Interacting with the people he said it is the collective responsibility of the people to ensure a safe year ahead. Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, along with officials, participated in a gettogether at the LB Nagar Commissioner Camp Office. Several local children also participated in the programme.

