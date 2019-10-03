Police training academies turning into dumping grounds: TS Police Academy Director VK Singh

By | Published: 2:23 pm

Hyderabad: The police training academies across the country including Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy were turning into mere dumping grounds, said Telangana State Police Academy Director V K Singh.

Speaking to press persons here on Thursday, Singh said there was a strong need to bring attitudinal change among those undergoing training at the academy.

Stating that the police officers were not in sync with prevailing ground realities, he said a police officer should be a social worker. Friendly policing is real policing and police officers are like Lord Shiva, the protector, Singh said.

