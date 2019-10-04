Police training institutions have become dumping grounds: VK Singh

By | Published: 1:03 am

Hyderabad: Police training institutions across the State including Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) have become ‘dumping ground’, said RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy Director V K Singh here on Thursday.

Speaking to newsmen, Singh, who was transferred and posted as Academy Director last month, said all the police training institutions along with the SVPNPA were doing ‘training for the sake of training and were mostly counterproductive’. These training institutions have done more damage to police service than good, he remarked.

“Unless we acknowledge the ground reality, our police system will be of less use to people or rather no use,” he said. Police sub-culture teaches policing for the sake of policing and remaining loyal to the powers that be, beyond the frame of the Constitution, he said.

‘All the unwanted and discards in the department across the country were posted in training institutions’, he said adding that frustration, dissatisfaction and low self-esteem rule the portals of training institutions. “We have seen wasting thousands of crores in police trainings which kills the human elements in police,” Singh said. “This was the reason that the criminal justice system has become anti-people. Police training institutions were not schools to teach laws and firing practice. It is a laboratory where experiments will be done to test it in field results. Academy should be linked to the ground realities,” he said.

The academy will start research and development centre along with counseling and personality development centre soon to change the attitude of the police officer. Underscoring the need for an attitudinal change among those undergoing training, he said the academy has decided to experiment with new concepts, nature and scope of training.

A survey would be conducted to study the performance of the officers right from Superintendent of Police to Station House Officer and prepare an observation report. Based on the report that would be submitted to senior officers, transfer and promotion etc. should be given to official concerned, he said. Replying to a question, he said a police officer should be a social worker and added “friendly policing is real policing and police officers are like Lord Shiva, the protector.”

