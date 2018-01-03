Police urged to act against Hindutva forces in Karimnagar

By | Published: 12:53 am

Karimnagar: Activists of various women, Dalit and other organisations demanded police to register criminal cases against Hindutva forces for threatening to kill Satavahana University’s Arts College principal Dr Surepalli Sujatha.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, social activist from Hyderabad Devi, POW State president G Jhansi, State president of Chaitanya Mahila Sangham Anitha, retired professor Padmaja Sha and others found fault with the Police Department for not registering cases against ABVP, RSS and other right wing activists, who had attacked Satavahana University students on the pretext that a portrait of Bharat Mata was burnt at the university premises on December 25.

Though she was not there in the campus on the day, the Hindutva forces were intentionally blaming Sujatha since she was actively participating in various social movements and waging war against Hindu fundamentalism, they alleged.

Objectionable comments have also been posted against Sujatha on various social media platforms. Comparing her photos with Karnataka activist Gouri Lankesh, who was recently killed, Sujatha has been receiving death threats.

Common people have been arrested by the police for playing jokes against the people in power. But no action was taken against the people, who were directly threatening to kill a Dalit activist, they alleged.