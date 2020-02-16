Police using satellite services to trace culprits: Scientist

By | Published: 12:10 am

Hyderabad: Police forces are utilising satellite services to trace culprits by using Global Positioning System (GPS), said A Rajarajan, distinguished scientist and Director SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota, during an interaction session with 665 civil cadet Sub-Inspectors (SIs) trainees at the RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy on Friday.

The satellite services are also used for other police activities and applications. He emphasised on the role of ISRO and objectives of the country and how the government is helping in organising the unit to reach out to the needs of common man, especially farmers.

SHAR will be the main base for the Indian human spaceflight programme. Existing launch facilities will be augmented to meet the target of launching a crewed spacecraft called Gaganyaan, he said.

According to Rajarajan, the mission of SHAR is conceptualisation, design, development and operationalisation of cost-effective and reliable launch systems and associated families for PSLV, GSLV, and advanced launch vehicles to orbit satellites for earth observation, navigation, communication, human spaceflight and research requirements.

He said implementation of innovative and professional mission management philosophy would be taken up to meet the increased launch frequency. Ensuring an edge in technology and enhancing its management philosophies, SHAR endeavors to sustain its position as international spaceport among the spacefaring nations.

He enlightened the trainees to perform their duties towards making a crime-free society and take partnership in the development of the nation.

Rajarajan explained in detail about the objectives of SHAR and added that continuous efforts would be made to elevate the spaceport of India to a world-class launch complex. SHAR Deputy Director V Kumbakarnan and other police officials were present.

