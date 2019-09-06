Police vehicle fined for wrong side driving in Sangareddy

By | Published: 8:46 pm

Sangareddy: While the entire country has been debating heavy penalties under the Motor Vehicle Act 2019, a picture of a police patrol vehicle driven on the wrong side of the road in Sangareddy has gone viral on social media platforms, forcing the Sangareddy Police to slap a fine of Rs 1,100. A vigilant citizen captured the photograph on September 3 at ITI College on Sangareddy main road and posted it on social networking sites.

