Police were attacked, says D S Chauhan

Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: “They resorted to stone pelting and attacking us. Hence, we had to stop them and bring back the situation under control,” said a senior police official said.

At around 2.30 pm, another group of protesters who were chased by the police till the Himayathnagar junction, started pelting concrete pieces and boulders. A riot water cannon and a police Vajra vehicle were brought in to disperse the protesters at Liberty. Though the water canon was not used, three teargas shells were fired to disperse them.

Senior police officials including Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) D S Chauhan and Central Zone In-charge DCP B Sumathi were on the spot supervising the situation. The situation was brought under control by 3 pm with police stating that 1,266 protestors were arrested.

