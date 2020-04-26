Police will extend all support to Maoists if join mainstream: Nirmal SP

By | Published: 8:09 pm

Nirmal: Superintendent of Police C Shashidhar Raju assured that police department would extend all support to Maoists if they join mainstream. He distributed essentials to tribals of the remotest Devuniguda and Kolaguda in Khanapur mandal on Sunday. He was joined by Nirmal DSP Upender Reddy.

During the event, Shashidhar Raju spotted Rajavva, the mother of Kanti Lingavva, and her husband who became a member of banned Maoist party 15 years. He interacted with her and found their wellbeing. He learned about the condition of children of Lingavva who were residing at Pochera village in Boath mandal of Adilabad district.

The head of district police force promised that the department would help the two ailing extremists in availing rehabilitation and other benefits being extended by the government, if they quit Maoist party. He said that ideologies of the naxals were now outdated and nothing could be achieved by working with the outfit. He added that no youngster was now attracted by the party.

The mother of the female extremist requested the Maoist couple to come out of the outfit and take their care as she was unable to run her family. She stated that parents of Lingavva’s husband were struggling to meet ends. She thanked cops for providing groceries and clothing to her. She hoped that her daughter would quit the party and join the mainstream.

Khanapur Inspector Jairam Naik, Sub-Inspector Bhavani Sen and Sarpanch were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .