Policeman fined Rs 1335 for violating traffic rules in Narayanpet

Narayanpet: Policemen working in Narayanpet police station were given no concession even during the Police Commemoration Week being observed presently. Responding to a video going viral on social media about a policeman working in Narayanpet police station triple-riding on his bike without wearing a helmet, Narayanpet SI Srinivas levied a fine of Rs 1335 on the policeman for violating traffic rules.

The violation which happened at 10.06 am near Ambedkar X Road in Narayanpet town on Sunday, went viral on social media after the person who recorded the traffic violation uploaded it on a local Whatsapp group. Within no time, Narayanpet SI Srinivas responded and levied a fine of Rs 1200 for triple-riding, Rs 100 for driving without wearing a helmet and Rs 35 as user charges for e-challan generation in the name of Arupula Shanthraj, the policeman who violated traffic rules.

The immediate response was lauded by the people.