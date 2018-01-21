Policemen accountable to people, says DGP Mahender Reddy

By | Published: 7:25 pm 9:25 pm

Adilabad: Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy on Sunday said policemen are servants of the people and should be accountable to them. Speaking at a meeting with Karimnagar Range DIG P Pramod Kumar, Adilabad SP Vishnu S Warrier and top police officials working in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Nirmal districts in Utnoor, Mahender Reddy stressed the need to render better quality policing to the public. “The system of police was founded for ensuring security and protection to civilians. You (policemen) must act as servants of the people and be accountable to them. You should treat complainants as bosses. You ought to strive for upholding self-esteem of the citizenry,” he asserted.

The DGP was accompanied by North Zone Inspector General of Police Y Nagireddy. The DGP suggested cops to provide constitutional security to the weaker sections, oppressed, women, girls and boys who often experience injustice and assaults and exploitation. Briefing reforms being adopted by Police Department, the head of State police force informed that changes were being made to make sure proper response by cops to victims round the clock. He stated that steps were being taken to provide training for improving the efficiency of police officials, besides bettering amenities of mandal-level police stations.

Also read People are our bosses, says DGP Mahender Reddy

DGP all praise for Collector, SP

Mahender Reddy was all praise for Collector D Divya and SP Warrier for discharging duties, showing temperament and maturity. He remarked that police officials, led by SP, were working in tandem with government officials in order to restore normalcy. He patted Divya for winning the trust of public soon after assuming charges as Collector.

The DGP showered praises on the two officers for maintaining perfect coordination. He complimented them for organising meetings with officials of various departments including Anganwadi and Asha workers in every village, as part of efforts to bring the situation under control post clashes between Adivasis and Lambadas. Nirmal Additional SP Dakshina Murthy, his counterpart of Kumram Bheem Asifabad Gudru, DSPs N Venkatesh, K Narasimha Reddy, T Manohar Reddy, Ande Ramulu, Sambaiah, Satyanarayana, A Vishwaprasad, Inspector T Vinod and sub-inspector E Sayanna were present.