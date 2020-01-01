Policemen thrash youngsters in Sircilla, Video goes viral

By | Published: 8:35 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: The video of policemen thrashing some youngsters in Sircilla town went viral on various social media platforms. Besides attacking with lathies, the policemen could be seen kicking the youths indiscriminately. The entire episode was recorded on mobile phones by local people from the top floor of a nearby building. This incident reportedly took place in Sircilla town at around 1.30 am on Wednesday.

While police claimed that they pacified two groups which were quarreling, local people disbelieved their version and expressed doubts over the concept of friendly policing after watching the videos of youths being attacked by police. The youths of two groups picked up an argument with each other under the influence of alcohol. They attacked each other after the argument turned serious. After coming to know about the incident, patrolling police teams rushed to the spot and thrashed the youth indiscriminately.

According to police, Sonu along with his friends attacked another youth Pranay at HP petrol bunk, on Karimangar road of Sircilla town. While Pranay was greeting the petrol bunk staff after filling fuel in his vehicle, Sonu and others allegedly attacked him with rods. Pranay immediately alerted his friends Dumala Sathish, Korem Srinivas and others, who rushed the spot immediately. However, Sonu and his friends again attacked Pranay and his friends with rods and beer bottles.

Unable to tolerate attack, the victims approached a patrol team which rushed the spot and pacified both the groups, based on a complaint a case was registered, police said. Sircilla CI, Venkat Narayana said that youths created a scene at the petrol bunk by breaking beer bottles. SIs Sudhakar and Ramesh, who were patrolling the area to maintain law and order on the occasion of December 31, found the youth clashing each other. Cops pacified the clashing youths as their attempt to convince the youths was failed, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .