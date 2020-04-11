Policies Implemented in Telangana a tribute to Jyotirao Phule: CM KCR

By | Published: 3:25 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has recalled the services rendered by social philosopher and Reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on his birth anniversary on Saturday.

In a statement the Chief Minister said Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, who strived for establishment of social equity in the society, was a great person. He said Mahatma Phule became an ideal as he fought against the caste and gender discrimination and launched a movement to educate all. The CM said the policies and programme being implemented in Telangana state are a real tribute to Mahatma Jyotirao Phule.

