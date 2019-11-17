Policies should be demand-centric: Anil K Sood

By | Published: 12:12 am

Indian economy, like the global economy is witnessing slowdown. The country is expected to see its GDP, manufacturing output, inflation and fiscal deficit impacted in the coming quarters. Anil K Sood, professor and co-founder of the Hyderabad-based Institute for Advanced Studies in Complex Choices (IASCC), tells Y V Phani Raj ways to tackle India’s economic challenges and how to release the growth constraints. Sood is a PGDM and Fellow from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and combines industry and academic experience of nearly 35 years. He is also on board of several companies. Excerpts from the interview:

Growth factors

Our narrative on Indian economic state has to be different from that of the developed economy. India however has to manage its productivity. Our earnings and wages should increase. We should also invest in long-term in creating value in areas such as research and development. We have to create that virtuous cycle wherein our earnings grow, productivity grows, ability to invest grows and we build the cycle again at the next level.

Global policies

The global economic policy choices which were made over the last 10 years had been largely around the supply side-making more money available, reducing the cost of borrowing to improve investment and consumption. Though investment as a percentage of GDP has grown in some parts of the world, it has not grown in many nations. In large capital intensive industries such as steel, there is still excess capacity. In the US, in the last 15 years, median real wages had been stagnant, showing growth has not been happening as expected. Indian data shows that wage growth has declined over the years and credit is not the driver for growth for long. Rate of growth is coming down in India.

Sector approach

Action has to be sector and consumption oriented. We have to evaluate why growth in demand is declining. Banking, infrastructure, automotive and several other sectors have their own set of challenges today. Housing for instance is a large sector that employs significantly and absorbs both white collared and semi-skilled people. Demand for housing can only improve when individuals are confident of buying it and maintaining the house with a constant earning. In many cities, housing has become unaffordable. Housing demand can improve only when earnings improve or there is drop in prices. Delay in housing development also affects developers and this in turn keeps the prices at unaffordable levels. It is time that India restructures taxation at individual level so that it will encourage both investment and consumption.

Resolving challenges

We need to relook at whether the current thinking and approach of tackling the economic issues is directionally right. We are sensing through our research that India is not directionally right. The nation has spent a lot of energy on improving the supply side, while the demand side is largely neglected, in terms of policy framework. In certain areas such as contract jobs, there is a need to ensure social security system. We also need to fix the right ratio of contract versus full-time jobs. Wage flexibility should be there, but it should not be at a higher degree where it becomes difficult for people with contract jobs to sustain their consumption and investment. There is also a need to ensure availability of credit for MSMEs who are major job creators, as well as provide access to equity to them to improve their ability to take risks.

Sticking to strengths

Indians significantly invest in education to build capabilities and there is continued willingness to invest in future generations. However, quality of education needs to be maintained so that starting salaries are healthy. If quality education becomes unaffordable, it will hamper the economy. Access to education is a key for our steady economic growth.

