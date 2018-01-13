Polio could not defeat him, neither could poverty

By | Published: 3:51 pm

Hyderabad: He overcame several odds, including poverty and physical challenge, to achieve his goal. Meet Pitla Narsimhlu, a youngster from a poor family from Rajanna-Sircilla district who cracked the University Grants Commission’s Junior Research Fellow for PhD in Telugu.

At a very young age, Narsimhlu was affected with polio on his left leg, with the incident leaving him physically challenged for life.

His parents being poor labourers and not in a position to afford his education were additional challenges, but these could not stop him from pursuing his ambitions. With the urge to become a teacher, Narsimhlu approached IT Minister KT Rama Rao, who helped him secure a seat in a degree college.

“The first time I could not clear the examination. However I was determined to clear it. I used to prepare whenever I got some time. Finally, all my hard work and sheer determination has paid off,” said Narsimhlu.

His parents own an acre of land which however, is not suitable for farming.

“My mother and father work as labourers so that our daily needs are met. The family has been going through a lot of financial problems. I used to borrow books from my friends to prepare for various competitive examinations,” Narsimhlu said.

Appreciating the youth’s determination to study, KT Rama Rao took to social media and congratulated him.

The Minister tweeted: “Couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate National Youth Day than to appreciate Pitla Narsimhlu who inspired me and many like me. His fight against all odds; poverty, disability gives all of us hope of a better tomorrow.”

Narsimhlu is elated and has started planning for his future. “I will take up teaching and not let my parents to go to work again,” he added.