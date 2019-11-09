Politicos, RTC JAC leaders detained across Telangana

By | Published: 11:15 pm

Karimnagar: Despite preventive arrests, a number of RTC workers and leaders and activists of various political parties from erstwhile Karimnagar district managed to reach Hyderabad to take part in ‘Million March’ on Saturday.

While some of the workers were arrested on their way to Hyderabad, a majority of them managed to reach the State capital to join the protest call “Chalo Tank Bund’ given by RTC JAC a grand success.

TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar was put under housed arrest after he was taken into preventive custody by the police. Later, he was released on personal bond.

Suspecting that the Congress leader would take part in the agitation, police, in advance, reached the residence of Prabhakar at around 3 am on Saturday and informed him that he was under house arrest. In a statement, Prabhakar condemned the action of the State government which he said was trying to suppress the voice of people with police force.

A number of RTC workers were also taken into preventive custody by the police forces on Saturday. Besides JAC leaders, about 150 employees working in ten depots in Karimnagar region were taken into preventive custody in the district. Congress leaders including TPCC secretary Vaidyula Anjan Kumar, Youth Congress Karimangar Assembly constituency president Abdul Rahaman and others were also detained.

RTC JAC condemns arrests by police

Nizamabad: Several RTC and JAC leaders from across Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts were taken into preventive custody by the police while they were on their way to participate in “Chalo Tank Bund” in Hyderabad, a protest call given by the RTC JAC on Saturday. Among those arrested were RTC JAC chairman Srinivas, New Democracy leaders Mallesh, V Krishna, Nizamabad DCC president Manala Mohan Reddy and other leaders.

Nizamabad Police Commissionerate appealed RTC and JAC leaders not to participate in Million March, but turning down cautions by the police and resorted to participate in the protest rally by heading to Hyderabad by RTC buses, private vehicles and trains.

Nizamabad police took into custody of New democracy leader Vanamala Krishna and 11 others and sent them to the Makloor police station. Nizamabad fourth town police arrest RTC JAC leader Srinivas and eight RTC employees, Nizamabad DCC president Manala Mohan Reddy and four congress activists and took them into fourth town police station. CPI leader Kanjara Bhoomanna was detained at Mogupal while New Democracy leader Devaram at Jakranpally and JAC leader Bhaskar, New democracy State leader V Prabhakar, PDSU, IFTU, CPI and other activists were arrested at Nizamabad and were sent to Yedapally police station.

JAC chairman Bhaskar condemned the arrest of RTC workers, political parties and JAC leaders who were supposed to participate in the protest to articulate their voice of dissent with the government. He said police took them into preventive custody which is undemocratic even though there were no reports or signs of anti-social or violence by the protest rally. Hhowever, Bhaskar thanked the RTC activists for succeeding the million march.

In Kamareddy district, police detained huge number of RTC workers and JAC leaders who were heading to Hyderabad.

Several Cong leaders taken into preventive custody

Warangal Urban: Police took several important Congress leaders including former TPCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah, DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy into preventive custody by confining them to houses in view of the “Chalo Tank Bund” programme.

The police took several leaders of BJP, CPM, CPI and other party leaders into custody across the erstwhile Warangal district. Police took these leaders into preventive custody on Friday night itself.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter