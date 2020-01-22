Polling commences for 129 civic bodies across Telangana

By | Published: 10:25 am

Hyderabad: Polling commenced peacefully for 129 civic bodies across the State at 7 am on Wednesday, and will continue till 5 pm. By 9 am, An estimated 16 percent voting was recorded by 9 am.

Voters thronged the polling stations soon after voting commenced. Ministers, legislators and also officials cast their votes in their respective civic bodies in the State. Delay in voting was reported in some polling stations in erstwhile districts of Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar, Adilabad and other places was reported by some news channels. However, the officials are yet to ascertain the reports.

Minor scuffle was reported between Congress and AIMIM activists in Gandipet polling station of Gadwal municipality leading to lathicharge. A Congress activist was reportedly injured in the scuffle which occurred after Congress activists accused AIMIM leaders of attempting to influence voters.

In all, 53.5 lakh voters, including 26.73 lakh women and 357 voters belonging third gender, are expected to cast their votes during the polling at about 7,961 polling stations across 129 civic bodies. About 12,846 candidates are contesting from 3,052 municipal wards, including 2,727 wards in 120 municipalities and 325 divisions in nine municipal corporations. Polling will not be held in 80 wards following the unanimous election of candidates.

Telangana State Election Commission made elaborate arrangements with 45,000 polling staff and another 50,000 police personnel deployed for the elections. THe police imposed Section 144 near all polling stations. About 6,531 polling stations are kept under surveillance through either live webcasting, video coverage or micro observers. The ‘Face Recognition App’ is being used for the first time in the country to prevent fake voters as part of a pilot project, at 10 polling stations under Kompally Municipality in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .