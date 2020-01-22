Polling peaceful in Hyderabad’s Dabeerpura Division

By | Published: 1:00 pm

Hyderabad: Polling is progressing peacefully in the Dabeerpura division in GHMC limits where the by-election is being held. The seat fell vacant after Riyaz-ul-Hasan Affandi got elected as Member of Legislative Council.

In the Jalpally Municipality too, the polling process is smoothly going. However enthusiasm is not visible in the public with booths remaining mostly deserted.

Police are patrolling the area and clearing gatherings at street corners. Few persons were detained and let off after warning when they argued with the policemen when asked to move away from the polling booths.