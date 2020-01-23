Polling smooth in Nizamabad, Kamareddy

By | Published: 12:11 am

Kamareddy: Elections to the Urban Local Bodies in erstwhile Nizamabad district

too passed off peacefully on Wednesday.

Kamareddy district, which has Banswada, Yellareddy and Kamareddy municipalities, saw an average turnout of 70.43%.

In Kamareddy, of the 85,809 voters, 57,949 cast their ballot which comes to 67.53%. In Banswada, of the 19,480 voters, 15,013 (77%) exercised their right. In Yellareddy, 9,694 voters (80.35%) turned up at the booths while the municipality has a total of 12,065 voters.

In Nizamabad district, Nizamabad Municipal Corporation saw a polling percentage of 61.12% while Armoor saw 72.40% polling, Bodhan (72.32%) and Bheemgal (71.80%).

